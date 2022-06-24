UrduPoint.com

Entry Of MPA Banned In KP Assembly For Two Days

Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2022 | 11:59 PM

Entry of MPA banned in KP Assembly for two days

Deputy Speaker of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mehmood Jan on Friday expelled Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Ikhtikar Wali from the assembly during the budget proceedings and banned his entry in the House in next two proceedings

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Speaker of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mehmood Jan on Friday expelled Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Ikhtikar Wali from the assembly during the budget proceedings and banned his entry in the House in next two proceedings.

The chair took the strict decision after the PML-N legislator twice interrupted Chief Minister Mahmood Khan's speech over his remarks against his leadership and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The chair asked Ikhtiar Wali not to interrupt the CM but he kept protesting.

The chair ordered sergeant at arms to take him out of the House and also banned his entry in the House for next two proceedings.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Budget Muslim From

Recent Stories

Lahore High Court suspends notification for dissol ..

Lahore High Court suspends notification for dissolution of market committees

39 seconds ago
 Four of family killed as their motorcycle hit by t ..

Four of family killed as their motorcycle hit by truck

40 seconds ago
 US Supreme Court strikes down right to abortion

US Supreme Court strikes down right to abortion

42 seconds ago
 Govt to install 4000-6000 megawatt solar energy in ..

Govt to install 4000-6000 megawatt solar energy in national grid: Miftah Ismail ..

2 minutes ago
 'I was advised not to give subsidy on flour for le ..

'I was advised not to give subsidy on flour for legal repercussions but I did': ..

2 minutes ago
 Ryanair, Brussels Airlines strikes disrupt Europe ..

Ryanair, Brussels Airlines strikes disrupt Europe air travel

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.