Entry of MPA banned in KP Assembly for two days

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Speaker of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mehmood Jan on Friday expelled Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Ikhtikar Wali from the assembly during the budget proceedings and banned his entry in the House in next two proceedings.

The chair took the strict decision after the PML-N legislator twice interrupted Chief Minister Mahmood Khan's speech over his remarks against his leadership and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The chair asked Ikhtiar Wali not to interrupt the CM but he kept protesting.

The chair ordered sergeant at arms to take him out of the House and also banned his entry in the House for next two proceedings.