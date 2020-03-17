Entry of persons accompanying passengers banned at Bacha Khan International Airport

Chief Operating Offcier Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA), Ubaid-ur-Rehman Abbasi here Tuesday banned the entry of persons who visit airport to see off and receive domestic passengers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Operating Offcier Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA), Ubaid-ur-Rehman Abbasi here Tuesday banned the entry of persons who visit airport to see off and receive domestic passengers.

Ubaid-ur-Rehman said the decision had been taken as part of security measures taken against spread of corona.

He said only drivers of passengers would be allowed in the airport while senior citizens, disabled and women would be provided porters.

He said the Civil Aviation Authority had already arranged porters for the assistance of travelers.

He also urged public to cooperate with the authority and said all these arrangements were meant to prevent the spread of coronavirus.