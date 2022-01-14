(@FahadShabbir)

After the Murree incident entry of tourists in Kaghan valley is still banned where hotels and other facilities are abandoned

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :After the Murree incident entry of tourists in Kaghan valley is still banned where hotels and other facilities are abandoned.

According to the details, on January 6th soon after the start of the Shugran winter tourist festival, the Murree incident happened and all snow-hit areas of the Hazara division were closed for tourists.

Hotel owners have demanded from the government to lift the ban from tourism as after the snowfall hotels of Kaghan and Naran were closed and thousands of hotel workers were unemployed.

After the announcement of the Shugran winter tourism festival thousands of families from all over the country have rushed to Shugran valley to enjoy live snowfall and the natural beauty of the valley.

The festival also provided employment opportunities to hundreds of hotel staffers and benefited the businesses of the area, especially Balakot city as well.

Unfortunately owing to the Murree incident where more than 20 people have lost life the government has banned entry in Kaghan and Naran valleys which is still continuing.