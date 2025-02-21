Open Menu

Entry Of Unlicensed LPG Containers Banned Across Multan Division

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2025 | 12:10 PM

Entry of unlicensed LPG containers banned across Multan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan on Friday imposed a ban on entry of unlicensed Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) tankers into Multan division, pursuing a zero tolerance policy to keep lives and property of people out of the harms way.

Commissioner also sent a list of 245 LPG bousers having licenses issued by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) to police and sought action against unregistered gas containers.

Commissioner asked Regional Police Officer (RPO) in a letter to take strict action against unregistered gas bousers.

Deputy commissioners of Multan, Lodhran, Khanewal and Vehari also directed to proceed this way with the help from law enforcement agencies.

Pickets would be set up at entry points and bousers found not registered with Ogra would not be allowed to operate. Such bousers would be off-road, he added.

The direction was issued amid ongoing investigations into Fahad Town gas tanker blast that had left around 10 persons dead and over 30 injured in Multan few weeks back.

