Entry Of Unvaccinated Students To Be Banned After Nov 30: DC

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 04:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan said that entry of unvaccinated students would be banned in educational institute after November 30.

According to a handout issued here on Sunday, the deputy commissioner said that new instructions have been issued for educational institutes regarding corona vaccination.

He said that students of under 18 years of age have been directed to get second doze of corona vaccination till November 30 otherwise their entry in educational institutes would be banned.

He urged parents to ensure vaccination of their kids through the ongoing vaccination drive (RED) of the government.

Amir Karim added that the students were being administered with Pfizer which was declared one of the best vaccines in the world. He said that the NCOC has issued a special proforma for parents and urged parents to contact with their concerned educational institute for receive it.

