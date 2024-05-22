Open Menu

Entry Of Vehicles Carrying Construction Material Banned For Three Day In Galyat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2024 | 09:43 PM

Entry of vehicles carrying construction material banned for three day in Galyat

In a bid to alleviate traffic congestion caused by the influx of tourists at the beginning of the tourism season, district administration Wednesday imposed a complete ban on the entry of vehicles transporting construction materials into Galyat's markets for three days, starting from Friday at 6 am until Monday

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) In a bid to alleviate traffic congestion caused by the influx of tourists at the beginning of the tourism season, district administration Wednesday imposed a complete ban on the entry of vehicles transporting construction materials into Galyat's markets for three days, starting from Friday at 6 am until Monday.

Additionally, operations targeting illegal encroachments within Galyat markets have commenced from Wednesday, May 23. These efforts aim to streamline traffic flow and ensure public safety amidst increased tourist activity.

The directives for these measures were issued by Zahir Chan Zaib, Advisor to the Chief Minister for Tourism, Culture, Archaeology, and Antiquities, underlining the government's commitment to managing tourism-related challenges effectively.

Regular notifications have been issued by the Galyat Development Authority (GDA) to ensure strict enforcement of the directives.

According to the notifications, stringent actions will be taken against individuals found obstructing traffic or unlawfully disposing of construction materials on Galyat’s roads.

During a recent visit to Galyat, the Tourism and Culture Advisor inspected various markets and bazaars, initiating several measures to improve infrastructure and amenities for tourists. These measures include the removal of encroachments, beautification of public parks, sanitation initiatives, and the establishment of separate waiting areas for men and women.

Immediate implementation of these directives was emphasised during the visit.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Visit Vehicles Traffic May Women Market From Government

Recent Stories

Irrigation department rebuttal news of corruption ..

Irrigation department rebuttal news of corruption in 100 dams project

4 minutes ago
 FIA seeks permission to file extra evidence in cip ..

FIA seeks permission to file extra evidence in cipher case

4 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz directs to complete the HFH work by J ..

Maryam Nawaz directs to complete the HFH work by June 30

10 minutes ago
 6 died, 7 injured in road accident

6 died, 7 injured in road accident

10 minutes ago
 Trials for women teams for KP U-23 Inter-Region ga ..

Trials for women teams for KP U-23 Inter-Region games completed

10 minutes ago
 US existing home sales slip in April on still high ..

US existing home sales slip in April on still high mortgage rates

10 minutes ago
Aurangzeb meets delegation from Aerated Beverage I ..

Aurangzeb meets delegation from Aerated Beverage Industry

11 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz directs to complete the HFH work by J ..

Maryam Nawaz directs to complete the HFH work by June 30

11 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator M ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb meets Canadi ..

9 minutes ago
 Heatwave conditions likely to prevail over most pa ..

Heatwave conditions likely to prevail over most parts of country during current ..

9 minutes ago
 Steinhauser wins Giro 17th stage as Pogacar pulls ..

Steinhauser wins Giro 17th stage as Pogacar pulls further ahead

9 minutes ago
 Salik praises Saudi government for excellent Hajj ..

Salik praises Saudi government for excellent Hajj arrangements

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan