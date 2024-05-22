Entry Of Vehicles Carrying Construction Material Banned For Three Day In Galyat
In a bid to alleviate traffic congestion caused by the influx of tourists at the beginning of the tourism season, district administration Wednesday imposed a complete ban on the entry of vehicles transporting construction materials into Galyat's markets for three days, starting from Friday at 6 am until Monday
Additionally, operations targeting illegal encroachments within Galyat markets have commenced from Wednesday, May 23. These efforts aim to streamline traffic flow and ensure public safety amidst increased tourist activity.
The directives for these measures were issued by Zahir Chan Zaib, Advisor to the Chief Minister for Tourism, Culture, Archaeology, and Antiquities, underlining the government's commitment to managing tourism-related challenges effectively.
Regular notifications have been issued by the Galyat Development Authority (GDA) to ensure strict enforcement of the directives.
According to the notifications, stringent actions will be taken against individuals found obstructing traffic or unlawfully disposing of construction materials on Galyat’s roads.
During a recent visit to Galyat, the Tourism and Culture Advisor inspected various markets and bazaars, initiating several measures to improve infrastructure and amenities for tourists. These measures include the removal of encroachments, beautification of public parks, sanitation initiatives, and the establishment of separate waiting areas for men and women.
Immediate implementation of these directives was emphasised during the visit.
