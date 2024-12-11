Open Menu

Entry Of Vehicles In Kutchery Bazaar Banned

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 11, 2024 | 03:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The district administration has banned the entry of all kinds of traffic

into the city's main market, Kutchery Bazaar, and erected barriers

at the entrance and exit points of the market.

Following the direction of commissioner/Administrator Jahanzab Awan,

the Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Zoya Masood Baloch took

action and banned the entry of traffic in the bazaar for the convenience

of citizens.

The COMC got installed barriers at the Kutchery bazaar and ordered

the traders to strictly follow the MC’s direction, otherwise get ready to

face legal punishment.

She directed the shopkeepers for loading or unloading their luggage

after 10 pm and the market timing would be 8:00 am to 10:00 pm.

