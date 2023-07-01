Entry of vehicles temporarily halted in Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :The district administration on Saturday temporarily halted the entry of vehicles in Murree as there was no further space for more vehicles to enter in the tourist magnet.

On the occasion, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan said that the traffic was being temporarily diverted in view of safety and administrative measures. The decision to ban the entry of vehicles was made keeping in view the safety and convenience of tourists as it was exceeding the available accomodation of vehicles, he said and added that the highways leading to Murree were being kept clear.

The CTO said that all the entrances would be reopened again after examining the vehicle capacity in Murree.

Due to narrow roads, there is traffic pressure on the highways.

Murree has a total parking capacity of 4000 vehicles, he added.

He also told that despite of insufficient parking and narrow roads, traffic officials were working hard to maintain flow.

He urged the tourists coming to Murree to travel keeping in mind the traffic situation and said, tourists can get information about the traffic situation in Murree through FM 88.6 and social media pages of the City Traffic Police Rawalpindi.

Murree Road on Friday and Saturday remained jam packed with the stream of vehicles after tourists particularly from twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad and other adjoining areas thronged the Murree to beat the heat and enjoy the Eid vacations.