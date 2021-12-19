Entry of voters close to polling stations after scheduled time

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :The scheduled polling for the local government elections started from 8am in the morning has come to an end at 5pm with all the elections staff closes entry of the voters to their respective polling stations, an official of the provincial Elections Commission confirmed here on Sunday.

According to a detail shared by the official of the provincial election commission with media persons, all the gates of the specified election stations have been closed and only those who were inside the premises of the respective polling stations were eligible to exercise their right of vote.

However, the official also confirmed that the security personnel performing their duties cordoned off each polling station officially declared by the provincial election commission in all 17 districts throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.