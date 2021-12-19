UrduPoint.com

Entry Of Voters Close To Polling Stations After Scheduled Time

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 06:20 PM

Entry of voters close to polling stations after scheduled time

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :The scheduled polling for the local government elections started from 8am in the morning has come to an end at 5pm with all the elections staff closes entry of the voters to their respective polling stations, an official of the provincial Elections Commission confirmed here on Sunday.

According to a detail shared by the official of the provincial election commission with media persons, all the gates of the specified election stations have been closed and only those who were inside the premises of the respective polling stations were eligible to exercise their right of vote.

However, the official also confirmed that the security personnel performing their duties cordoned off each polling station officially declared by the provincial election commission in all 17 districts throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Related Topics

Election Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Sunday Media All From Government

Recent Stories

WGS launches new report on &#039;Improving Public ..

WGS launches new report on &#039;Improving Public Service as a Career of Choice& ..

1 hour ago
 17,624 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

17,624 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 Bosnia and Herzegovina celebrates its National Day ..

Bosnia and Herzegovina celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

1 hour ago
 UAE announces 285 new COVID-19 cases, 131 recoveri ..

UAE announces 285 new COVID-19 cases, 131 recoveries, no deaths in last 24 hours

1 hour ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Emiratis workin ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Emiratis working in leading private companies

2 hours ago
 Sarah Al Amiri visits Honduras and Botswana Pavili ..

Sarah Al Amiri visits Honduras and Botswana Pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.