Entry of voters close to polling stations after scheduled time

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :The scheduled polling for the local government elections in 12 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa started from 8 am has come to an end at 5 pm with all the elections staff closed entry of the voters to their respective polling stations.

According to spokesman of Provincial Elections Commission, all the gates of the specified election stations have been closed and only those who were inside the premises of the respective polling stations are eligible to exercise their right of vote.

However, he also confirmed that counting of polled votes would start soon.