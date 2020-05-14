UrduPoint.com
Entry Points Of Clock Tower Chowk Closed For Smoth Traffic Flow

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 03:27 PM

The traffic police have closed all entry points of eight bazaars of clock tower chowk for smooth traffic flow in the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) -:The traffic police have closed all entry points of eight bazaars of clock tower chowk for smooth traffic flow in the city.

According to traffic police sources here on Thursday, the entry points have been sealed by erecting barriers on temporary basis to control traffic rush in the area.

All types of light vehicles including loader rickshaws, motorcycles, delivery van and cars will not be allowed to enter in Kutchehry bazaar, Karkhana bazaar, Chiniot bazaar, Bhowana bazaar and Jhang bazaar, sources added.

About 250 traffic wardens have been deployed in and outside the bazaars to control traffic volume till Eid. DSP traffic Babar Anwar will supervise the wardens, sources said.

Meanwhile, the district police have chalked out security plan for eight bazaars and othershopping centers to avoid any untoward incident.

