Entry test conducted peacefully, no untoward incident occurred

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) The vice chancellor of the University of Sindh Jamshoro, Professor Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, after commencing the pre-entry test and talking to the media, said that as many as 9240 candidates were appearing in the entry test, including 1730 female and 7510 male candidates.

He said that the comprehensive strategy entry test was conducted peacefully and no untoward incident occurred.

VC said that from the academic year 2024 on, four new disciplines have been introduced, while the LLB program has been started at the SU main campus.

On the other hand, temporary medical dispensaries were also established in the examination halls of mass communication, arts faculty, and the institute of English language and literature departments.

The availability of ambulances was also arranged to face any emergency, and strict security arrangements were insured. A friendly and peaceful atmosphere was also provided.

Candidates appreciated arrangements made by SU management and also lauded the discipline and examination system, as well as security measures.

The second phase of the pre-entry test will be held on October 29. Those candidates who could not have appeared in the first phase of the entry test due to any reason could submit an application in the office of the directorate of admission, and they will be provided the opportunity to appear in the second phase of the entry test.

Director of Admission said that as many as 12078 candidates will appear in the 2nd phase of the pre-entry test, including 3741 female candidates.