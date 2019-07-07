UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Entry Test For Admission In UAF On July 21

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 03:20 PM

Entry test for admission in UAF on July 21

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) ::University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will organize second/final entry test for admission in Undergraduate Programs 2019-2020 on July 21.

UAF spokesman said on Sunday registration for entry test would continue till July 15 and the candidates should apply online through admission.

uaf.edu.pk.

More information could be obtained from university website www.uaf.edu.pk or through telephone number 041-9201146, he added.

Related Topics

July Sunday From University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz’s presser reached drop scene before ..

15 minutes ago

Video scandal: Maryam Nawaz to face another case?

27 minutes ago

UAE restricts citizens to record tragic incidents

1 hour ago

Iqra Aziz speaks up against body shaming, cyber bu ..

2 hours ago

Fear doesn't let a person rule or live: Maryam Naw ..

2 hours ago

Wasn't under any pressure, Judge Arshad Malik reje ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.