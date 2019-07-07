Entry test for admission in UAF on July 21

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) ::University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will organize second/final entry test for admission in Undergraduate Programs 2019-2020 on July 21.

UAF spokesman said on Sunday registration for entry test would continue till July 15 and the candidates should apply online through admission.

uaf.edu.pk.

More information could be obtained from university website www.uaf.edu.pk or through telephone number 041-9201146, he added.