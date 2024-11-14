Entry Test For Admissions 2024-2025 Held At SABS University
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2024 | 02:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The Entry Test for admissions 2024-25 at Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro was conducted at the Campus. Candidates from Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu Kashmir and other parts of the country appeared in the test.
There are a total of 200 seats available for the candidates on merit, self-finance, university support program and foreign with 50% quota reserved for Sindh and 50% for other parts of the country. The University offers admission in six departments such as; Fine Art, Architecture and Planning, Communication, Textile, Fashion and Interior Design. 217 female and 33 male candidates appeared in the test.
Vice-Chancellor SABS University, Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto along with the vigilance committee paid a visit during the Entry Test.
Addressing the welcome ceremony Vice-Chancellor SABS University Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto said that she is happy to welcome all the students in this prestigious institute of art, design and heritage and the first-ever art university of Pakistan. She said that SABS University is also planning to introduce short courses along with the existing fields as well as modern education like IT, Artificial Intelligence and other fields.
Dr Arabella Bhutto said that SABS University is providing opportunities to youth and creative minds of the society who want to establish their career in art and design and play crucial roles for the betterment of the motherland in the years to come.
She further added that SABS University is trying to establish linkages between academia and industry to encourage students towards innovation and entrepreneurship.
The test comprised two portions of Mcqs and Drawing, both carrying 40 and 60 marks respectively.
