Open Menu

Entry Test For Admissions At SAU To Be Held On October 12

Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Entry test for admissions at SAU to be held on October 12

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The entry test for admissions at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam will take place on Saturday, October 12. The test will be conducted for various undergraduate degree programs at the main campus, UmerKot campus and Khairpur College, with over 6,500 candidates expected to participate, including a significant number of female candidates.

A spokesperson for the university announced on Thursday that all preparations in this regard have been finalized. An oversight meeting, chaired by the Vice Chancellor Dr.

Fateh Mari, reviewed the arrangements and made various decisions regarding facilities and security measures for candidates.

The meeting was informed that test centers have been established at Public school Hyderabad, UmerKot campus and Public School Sukkur. Additionally, to accommodate students coming from Balochistan, centers have been set up at the Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences on Airport Road, Quetta.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Quetta Technology Agriculture Road Hyderabad Sukkur Khairpur October All From Airport

Recent Stories

‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surp ..

‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surpasses 150,000 Downloads

53 minutes ago
 PM announces termination of contracts with five IP ..

PM announces termination of contracts with five IPPs

1 hour ago
 England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan ..

England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test

3 hours ago
 Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during Jul ..

Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh

5 hours ago
 Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business ..

Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..

6 hours ago
 First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as ..

First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan

6 hours ago
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial rem ..

Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..

7 hours ago
 IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea ..

IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..

7 hours ago
 IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

11 hours ago
 CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exception ..

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan