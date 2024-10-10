Entry Test For Admissions At SAU To Be Held On October 12
Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2024 | 07:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The entry test for admissions at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam will take place on Saturday, October 12. The test will be conducted for various undergraduate degree programs at the main campus, UmerKot campus and Khairpur College, with over 6,500 candidates expected to participate, including a significant number of female candidates.
A spokesperson for the university announced on Thursday that all preparations in this regard have been finalized. An oversight meeting, chaired by the Vice Chancellor Dr.
Fateh Mari, reviewed the arrangements and made various decisions regarding facilities and security measures for candidates.
The meeting was informed that test centers have been established at Public school Hyderabad, UmerKot campus and Public School Sukkur. Additionally, to accommodate students coming from Balochistan, centers have been set up at the Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences on Airport Road, Quetta.
