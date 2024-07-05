Entry Test For Al-Khidmat’s Ambitious Youth IT Education Initiative Tomorrow
Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2024 | 03:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Entry test for Bano Qabil programme of Al-Khidmat Foundation aimed at imparting Information Technology education to youth of the country will be held here on Saturday, tomorrow at Islamia Collegiate Ground at 6:00 p.m.
According to a press statement issued here on Friday, the intending youngsters are advised to reach the venue of the test on time and participate in entry selection test.
Central Amir of Jamat-e-Islami (JI), Engr Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman will also be present on the occasion and address the participants.
It merits to mention here that Bano Qabil is Alkhidmat's ambitious and first-of-its-kind youth education initiative intended to empower and skill country’s youth in the latest technologies.
Bano Qabil offers 100 percent free, advanced IT courses to give our youth a head start in launching their employment and freelancing careers, the statement added.
Recent Stories
Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities
Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant
Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad
Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024
Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets
Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..
Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for economic growth: PM's Coordinator
Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi
Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory: Senator Siddiqui
PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO Plus summits in Astana
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Farmers sensitised about Kissan, livestock cards13 seconds ago
-
Groom killed in road accident20 seconds ago
-
Senator Aimal Wali Khan visits Bajaur to condole death of Senator Hidayatullah24 seconds ago
-
KP Governor condemns Takhtbhai blast37 seconds ago
-
CM Murad terms July 5 as Black Day41 seconds ago
-
Qasim fort, Nishtar road landscape improvement planned48 seconds ago
-
30 E-Buses safely docked at Convention Center with charging infrastructure in place: Tarar11 minutes ago
-
Early morning drizzle turns weather pleasant, more showers likely11 minutes ago
-
Two minor girls among 3 killed in rain-related incidents21 minutes ago
-
Registration for admissions to DMC starts21 minutes ago
-
School Meal Programme for lagging districts of Balochistan on cards21 minutes ago
-
931 Traffic Wardens to regulate traffic during Muharram21 minutes ago