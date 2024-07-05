Entry test for Al-Khidmat’s ambitious youth IT education initiative tomorrow

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Entry test for Bano Qabil programme of Al-Khidmat Foundation aimed at imparting Information Technology education to youth of the country will be held here on Saturday, tomorrow at Islamia Collegiate Ground at 6:00 p.m.

According to a press statement issued here on Friday, the intending youngsters are advised to reach the venue of the test on time and participate in entry selection test.

Central Amir of Jamat-e-Islami (JI), Engr Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman will also be present on the occasion and address the participants.

It merits to mention here that Bano Qabil is Alkhidmat's ambitious and first-of-its-kind youth education initiative intended to empower and skill country’s youth in the latest technologies.

Bano Qabil offers 100 percent free, advanced IT courses to give our youth a head start in launching their employment and freelancing careers, the statement added.