Entry Test For BSPH Held At JSMU

February 24, 2022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :The entrance examination was held here at Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) for the programme Bachelors of Science in Public Health (BSPH) APPNA Institute of Public Health on Thursday.

Acting Vice Chancellor Professor Shahid Rasul said that JSMU's BSPH programme provides professional undergraduate training to the fresher students so that they can be helpful in improving the health system in our community.

Dr Fatima Abid, Director of Office of Admissions visited the examination site to monitor the process and ensure smooth functioning of entry tests.

According to Dr Fatima Abid, more than 150 applications were received, out of which 80 candidates were eligible for the entry test.

Out of a total of 50 seats, 45 are on open merit and 5 are on self-finance.

Chairperson APPNA Institute of Public Health-JSMU Professor Lubna Ansari Baig shared that APPNA Institute of Public Health's BSPH programme provides real world experience to the students and encourages them to engage with communities for practice, service, and enhance their research potential through capstone projects.

Interviews of successful candidates for the BSPH programme will be conducted on Saturday and the results will be announced in the next week, shared Office of Admissions.

BSPH is a four-year degree programme aimed at fulfilling the shortage of qualified public health professionals.

