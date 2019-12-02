Entry test for first Girls Cadet College completes; Result in January

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :The first ever Girls Cadet College Mardan owned by the government has completed the process of entry tests for 630 candidates, said Director Admin Lihaz ud Din here Monday.

He said that result of entry tests would be announced in January 2020, adding that students from across the country, Europe and middle East appeared in the entry tests which was very encouraging for the college.

He said that local police, Pak Army and college administration were remained high alert and facilitated the students in registration process and regarding other information.