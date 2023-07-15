Open Menu

Entry Test For IT Courses To Be Held In Governor's House On July 16

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 15, 2023 | 11:06 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :The entry test for Information Technology (IT) courses will be held in the Governor's House on July 16.

According to a Governor House communiqu here on Saturday, around 10,000 aspiring candidates would take a test of IT on Sunday.

Governor Kamran Khan Tessori said that directives on the arrangements for security and traffic had been issued.

He said that the start of the test for the youth was good news.

