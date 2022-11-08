UrduPoint.com

Entry Test For Medical, Dental Colleges On Nov 13

Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Entry test for medical, dental colleges on Nov 13

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :The entry test for admission to medical and dental colleges would be held on Nov 13, under the aegis of the University of Health Sciences.

Three centers -- Agriculture University, Government College University (Madina Town), and Government College University Old Campus, have been allocated to facilitate 11,635 candidates.

The seats for 4,406 candidates will be placed at Agriculture University, 3,058 at GC Women University and 4,171 in GC University Faisalabad.

This was told in a meeting held with Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Qaisar Abbas Rand, here on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Agriculture Women Government

Recent Stories

Aitzaz Ahsan visits Imran Khan at Zaman Park

Aitzaz Ahsan visits Imran Khan at Zaman Park

42 minutes ago
  Arshad Sharif’s killing: Inquiry committee ret ..

 Arshad Sharif’s killing: Inquiry committee returns home from Kenya

58 minutes ago
 Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Punjab police ..

Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Punjab police submit record of FIR in Supre ..

1 hour ago
 Punjab CM blames police for not registering FIR as ..

Punjab CM blames police for not registering FIR as per demand of Imran Khan: Sou ..

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam to be: A high-functioning anchor

Babar Azam to be: A high-functioning anchor

3 hours ago
 CCPO Lahore's plea challenges his suspension dismi ..

CCPO Lahore's plea challenges his suspension dismissed

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.