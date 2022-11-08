Entry test for medical, dental colleges on Nov 13

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :The entry test for admission to medical and dental colleges would be held on Nov 13, under the aegis of the University of Health Sciences.

Three centers -- Agriculture University, Government College University (Madina Town), and Government College University Old Campus, have been allocated to facilitate 11,635 candidates.

The seats for 4,406 candidates will be placed at Agriculture University, 3,058 at GC Women University and 4,171 in GC University Faisalabad.

This was told in a meeting held with Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Qaisar Abbas Rand, here on Tuesday.