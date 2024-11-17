Entry Test For Paramedical Technician Courses Conducted In Shahdadpur
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 17, 2024 | 04:40 PM
SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Sindh Health Department successfully conducted the entry test for paramedical technician courses at the Shahdadpur Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) and Civil Hospital Sanghar.
Over 1,400 candidates, including 200 female students, participated in the test from Shahdadpur and Sanghar.
For the first time, separate sections were arranged for male and female candidates. Male candidates appeared at the Government Boys Provincialized High School, while female candidates were accommodated in a dedicated block at SIMS Hospital.
The test was conducted under the supervision of SIMS Director Dr. Bashir Ahmed Jamali, Additional District Health Officer (ADHO) Sanghar Dr.
Farooq Awan, Deputy DHO Dr. Aslam Chutto, Civil Hospital's Dr. Allah Warayo Bozdar, and focal person Tanveer Akhtar Arain. The female block was overseen by Dr. Khairunnisa Pathan, Dr. Sautri, Dr. Sanober Irfan, Principal CMW Safeena Niaz, and Shamim Ara, among others.
Dr. Bashir Ahmed Jamali expressed his gratitude to the staff of SIMS, the headmaster of the high school, Mir Bachal Talpur, and his team for their cooperation. He praised their dedication, especially as the test was conducted on a weekend.
Dr. Farooq Awan commended the arrangements, discipline, and teamwork displayed by the staff. He extended congratulations to Dr. Jamali and his team for ensuring a well-organized entry test.
