Open Menu

Entry Test For Paramedical Technician Courses Conducted In Shahdadpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 17, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Entry test for paramedical technician courses conducted in Shahdadpur

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Sindh Health Department successfully conducted the entry test for paramedical technician courses at the Shahdadpur Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) and Civil Hospital Sanghar.

Over 1,400 candidates, including 200 female students, participated in the test from Shahdadpur and Sanghar.

For the first time, separate sections were arranged for male and female candidates. Male candidates appeared at the Government Boys Provincialized High School, while female candidates were accommodated in a dedicated block at SIMS Hospital.

The test was conducted under the supervision of SIMS Director Dr. Bashir Ahmed Jamali, Additional District Health Officer (ADHO) Sanghar Dr.

Farooq Awan, Deputy DHO Dr. Aslam Chutto, Civil Hospital's Dr. Allah Warayo Bozdar, and focal person Tanveer Akhtar Arain. The female block was overseen by Dr. Khairunnisa Pathan, Dr. Sautri, Dr. Sanober Irfan, Principal CMW Safeena Niaz, and Shamim Ara, among others.

Dr. Bashir Ahmed Jamali expressed his gratitude to the staff of SIMS, the headmaster of the high school, Mir Bachal Talpur, and his team for their cooperation. He praised their dedication, especially as the test was conducted on a weekend.

Dr. Farooq Awan commended the arrangements, discipline, and teamwork displayed by the staff. He extended congratulations to Dr. Jamali and his team for ensuring a well-organized entry test.

Related Topics

Sindh Male Sanghar Shahdadpur Shamim Ara From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy ma ..

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..

22 hours ago
 DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..

22 hours ago
 #DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..

23 hours ago
 Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget unde ..

Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister

1 day ago
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on econ ..

IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters

1 day ago
 ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passe ..

ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away

1 day ago
 Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most ..

Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP

1 day ago
 Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as ..

Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..

1 day ago
 Pakistan women's central contracts announced

Pakistan women's central contracts announced

1 day ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deep ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan