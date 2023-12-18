Entry test for SAU postgraduate degree programs set

The entry test for admission to a postgraduate degree program in Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tondojam will be held on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) The entry test for admission to a postgraduate degree program in Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tondojam will be held on Tuesday.

According to the spokesperson, the entry test for admission to MPhil, ME, MSc, MS, MSIT, and Ph.D.

under the postgraduate degree program of the academic year 2023 in SAU will be held on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at 12 PM.

All faculties of the university have established examination centers for this purpose and prospective candidates intending to appear for the test were advised to reach their respective faculties before noon. Candidates were directed to carry their original National Identity Card (CNIC) to appear in the entry test.