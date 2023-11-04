Entry Test for Undergraduate degree programs at SAU to be Sunday

Sindh Agricultural University is set to conduct entry tests for admission to its undergraduate degree programs on Sunday, November 5. The entry tests will witness over 4,200 candidates participating in Sindh Agricultural University and its associated institutions, including Dokri, Khairpur Agricultural Colleges, and the Umerkot campus

According to the university spokesperson, for the first time, test centers have been established in Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan, Hyderabad, Sukkur, and Umerkot. Test centers have been set up in institutions such as the Balochistan University of Information, Technology, Engineering, and Management Sciences (BUITEMS) in Quetta, Hyderabad Public school, Umerkot Campus, and Sukkur Public School.

Approximately 3,000 candidates were expected to appear in Hyderabad, 122 in Quetta, over 500 in Sukkur, and 550 in Umerkot simultaneously for the entry test. Moreover, 550 female candidates will also participate at all centers.

On the other hand, to review the test arrangements, an important meeting was held under the chair of Vice-Chancellor Dr. Fatah Marri. Officials informed us that police and relevant security personnel will also be deployed for security purposes, and students were strictly advised to bring mobile phones and prohibited items to test centers.