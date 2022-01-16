Entry test held at LUMHS for admissions in Degree, Diploma programs

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Pre- Admission Entry Test was conducted for admission in various undergraduate Degree and Diploma programs at Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro on Sunday.

A total number of 2900 students appeared in the test. LUMHS Vice Chancellor Prof.

Ikram Din Ujjan personally monitored the arrangements of the Entry Test.

The vice chancellor expressed that the University has commenced various new degree and diploma programs which will be beneficial for the students to secure their career within the country as well as abroad.

He said that 2900 candidates participated in 495 seats of Physiotherapy, Pharmacy, Nursing, Biomedical Engineering and Medical Technology.