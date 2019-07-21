Entry Test held for admission in MS, PhD Programs at USPCAS-W

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :The Entry Test was conducted for admission in MS and PhD programs at U.S.-Pakistan Center for Advanced Studies in Water (USPCAS-W), Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro.

Pro Vice Chancellor MUET Prof. Dr. Tauha Hussain Ali, Dean Faculty of Architecture and Civil Engineering MUET Prof. Dr. Khan Muhammad Brohi, Project Director USPCAS-W Prof. Dr. Bakhshal Lashari, Deputy Director Academics and Research Prof. Dr. Rasool Bux Mahar, Dr. Khanji Harijan, Dr. Abdul Sami Qureshi, Dr. Kamran Ansari, Dr. Abdul Latif Qureshi, Dr. Rizwan Memon and others paid visit in different blocks established at the Center.

The test centers were also established at Islamabad and Quetta for the students from other provinces.

Total 263 candidates took part in the test process amongst those 230 appeared in MUET Water Center, 21 in Islamabad and 12 at Quetta.

The successful candidates will be offered admission in Hydraulics, Irrigation and Drainage (HID), Integrated water Resources Management (IWRM), Environmental Engineering (Env. Engg.) and Water Sanitation and Health Sciences (WaSH).

The Merit list of successful candidates will be displayed on July 28 and classes will start from August 26. During their study period promising students will be given exchange scholarship opportunities to universities of USA.