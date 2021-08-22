UrduPoint.com

Entry Test Of First Ever Orphan's Cadet College On September 5

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 04:50 PM

Entry test of first ever orphan's cadet college on September 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :The written entry test for enrolment in world's first ever Pakistan orphans' Pakistan Sweet Home Cadet College would be held on September 5 morning at Siddeeq Public School, 6th road, Rawalpindi.

The applications were invited for admissions in Fsc (pre medical; pre engineering); ICS and class eight for free education and coveting all expenditures of the enrolled orphan students.

The bright orphan students having over 80 percent marks in Matric should send their documents on whatsapp no 0334 1118477 by September 2, 2021. The deserving student having 80 percent marks in matric must not exceed 17 years on August 2021. The aspirants were required to submit NADRA's B form, death certificate of father and certified copy of result card or mark sheet.

The orphan children of martyred armed forces, police personnel and others would be preferred.

The entry tests of aspirants of admission in class eight aged 12-14 would be conducted on class seven bases.

The cadet college - a joint venture of Siddeeq Public school and Pakistan Sweet Home would provide basic facilities including education, resident, food, clothing and other facilities to brilliant orphan children during their stay in the college.

Further details could be collected from www.pakistansweethome.org.pkinfo@pakistansweethome.org.pk; Pakistan Sweet Home near HEC building H-9/4 or Siddeeq Public School ,6th road Satellite Town 051-4865856-7; 0331-2099920

Related Topics

Pakistan World Police Education Student Road Rawalpindi August September HEC All From WhatsApp

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,076 new COVID-19 cases, 1,649 reco ..

UAE announces 1,076 new COVID-19 cases, 1,649 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality wins RoSPA Award from UK

Dubai Municipality wins RoSPA Award from UK

2 hours ago
 US President thanks UAE for facilitating evacuatio ..

US President thanks UAE for facilitating evacuation operations in Afghanistan

2 hours ago
 SEHA nutrition clinics introduces new device to ch ..

SEHA nutrition clinics introduces new device to check mineral imbalances

2 hours ago
 New procedures announced for combating COVID-19 pa ..

New procedures announced for combating COVID-19 pandemic in federal entities

3 hours ago
 Digital School, Arizona State University to train ..

Digital School, Arizona State University to train 1,500 educators on digital edu ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.