ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :The written entry test for enrolment in world's first ever Pakistan orphans' Pakistan Sweet Home Cadet College would be held on September 5 morning at Siddeeq Public School, 6th road, Rawalpindi.

The applications were invited for admissions in Fsc (pre medical; pre engineering); ICS and class eight for free education and coveting all expenditures of the enrolled orphan students.

The bright orphan students having over 80 percent marks in Matric should send their documents on whatsapp no 0334 1118477 by September 2, 2021. The deserving student having 80 percent marks in matric must not exceed 17 years on August 2021. The aspirants were required to submit NADRA's B form, death certificate of father and certified copy of result card or mark sheet.

The orphan children of martyred armed forces, police personnel and others would be preferred.

The entry tests of aspirants of admission in class eight aged 12-14 would be conducted on class seven bases.

The cadet college - a joint venture of Siddeeq Public school and Pakistan Sweet Home would provide basic facilities including education, resident, food, clothing and other facilities to brilliant orphan children during their stay in the college.

Further details could be collected from www.pakistansweethome.org.pkinfo@pakistansweethome.org.pk; Pakistan Sweet Home near HEC building H-9/4 or Siddeeq Public School ,6th road Satellite Town 051-4865856-7; 0331-2099920