Entry tests held for M.Phil, PhD admissions at Gomal University

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The Entry tests for admissions to various M.Phil and Ph.D. programs of Gomal University was conducted at its Quaid-e-Azam Campus here on Wednesday.

According to the university’s spokesman, effective arrangements had been made at the test centers to ensure transparency.

He said the test was conducted under the supervision of Director Admissions Kaleem Ullah Khan on the directives of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Shakeeb Ullah.

Gomal University Registrar Zahir Shah visited the examination centers and noted that 1,300 candidates participated in the entry test for 41 M.

Phil programs, while 300 candidates applied for 31 Ph.D. programs.

Director Admissions Kaleem Ullah Khan stated that candidates who were unable to apply on time due to legal or technical reasons were allowed to participate in the test after fulfilling all legal requirements.

The test results and merit list will soon be published on the Gomal University website. The candidates could contact the Director Admissions telephonicaly at 0966-920814 during office hours for further information.

