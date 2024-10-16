Entry Tests Held For M.Phil, PhD Admissions At Gomal University
Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2024 | 04:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The Entry tests for admissions to various M.Phil and Ph.D. programs of Gomal University was conducted at its Quaid-e-Azam Campus here on Wednesday.
According to the university’s spokesman, effective arrangements had been made at the test centers to ensure transparency.
He said the test was conducted under the supervision of Director Admissions Kaleem Ullah Khan on the directives of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Shakeeb Ullah.
Gomal University Registrar Zahir Shah visited the examination centers and noted that 1,300 candidates participated in the entry test for 41 M.
Phil programs, while 300 candidates applied for 31 Ph.D. programs.
Director Admissions Kaleem Ullah Khan stated that candidates who were unable to apply on time due to legal or technical reasons were allowed to participate in the test after fulfilling all legal requirements.
The test results and merit list will soon be published on the Gomal University website. The candidates could contact the Director Admissions telephonicaly at 0966-920814 during office hours for further information.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
SCO-CHG meeting signs important documents to strengthen economic, trade cooperat ..
Khawaja Asif reacts to Jemima’s concerns over Imran Khan’s well-being in jai ..
Uzbekistan PM Abdulla Aripov arrives in Islamabad
Pakistan suffer with fall of Rizwan on second day of Multan Test against England
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2024
Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears
ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings
Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking West Indies win
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions
1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic accident
Two held for decanting LPG
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Depression over west-central Arabian Sea moves northwestward: PMD12 minutes ago
-
SCO Summit 2024: an opportunity to foster tourism ties among member states12 minutes ago
-
Irfan summons PML-N's parliamentary party meeting on Thursday12 minutes ago
-
Mishap claims one life in Upper Kohistan12 minutes ago
-
AIOU extends admission deadline12 minutes ago
-
Mid-Career Management Course officers meet commissioner12 minutes ago
-
SCO states reaffirm commitment to peaceful cooperation, economic growth22 minutes ago
-
SCO-CHG meeting signs important documents to strengthen economic, trade cooperation30 minutes ago
-
World Food Day observed in Sukkur32 minutes ago
-
SU VC expresses deep sorrow over death of Prof Dr. Anwar32 minutes ago
-
Khawaja Asif reacts to Jemima’s concerns over Imran Khan’s well-being in jail37 minutes ago
-
Three dacoits held42 minutes ago