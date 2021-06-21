Entry to Arts Council without covid vaccination has been banned

Covid 19 vaccine has been made mandatory for entry into Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi. This rule will be implemented from July 1st, 2021

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21th April, 2021) Arts Council President Muhammad Ahmad Shah said that cultural activities are being revived in the Arts Council but vaccination is mandatory for participation in all kinds of programs and conferences. All the members of the governing body, employees, and students of the Arts Council have been vaccinated.

Ahmad Shah said that the Arts Council is the first institution in the country to vaccinate every individual. However, if any of the members have not yet been vaccinated, they should vaccinate themselves and their family members before July 1, 2021. Others will remain barred from entering Arts Council Karachi until vaccination