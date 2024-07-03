Entry to Chilli Bagh Chashma Jaat banned

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Dr. Azmatullah wazir on Wednesday Under Section 144 Cr. P.C banned all visitors from outside to visit or enter Chilli Bagh Chashma Jaat in the jurisdiction of Usterzia Payan, Kohat till 14th Muharram.

This was officially notified from the office of Deputy Commissioner Kohat.