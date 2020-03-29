Entry to Dir Lower at Chakdhra Bridge strictly monitored by law enforcement agencies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) ::Entry to Dir Lower at Chakdhra Bridge was strictly monitored by the officials of the law enforcing agencies, police and entry to all passenger vehicles have been banned apart of the vehicles carrying goods, medicines, vegetables and other food items as well as easy passage to ambulances.

This was stated by an official of police performing his duty at the main entry point at the Chakhra Bridge. He said Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan along with other officials, doctors and paramedics staff, male nurses also visited the check-point and directed the officials not to allow any one without screening.

There were also setup counters for the screening and no one was allowed to entry unless and until screening test.

Quarantine centre was also established to facilitate the people coming from abroad or other district.

Action was also taken against all those violating Section 144 in Dir Lower District. Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan, has also imposed ban on all kinds of political, religious, public gatherings, wedding hall function, fairs, shows, seminars, workshops, games to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in light of provincial government directives. He said DC has also banned gathering of more than 5 persons.

An appeal was also made to the general public to follow the government-issued guidelines by limiting yourself to homes so that to effectively fight against the coronavirus.