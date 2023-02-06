Entry with helmets, bulletproof jackets banned in Police Lines

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :In the wake of the deadly suicide attack on Police Lines' mosque which claimed the lives of at least 84 people, mostly police officials, the security requirements for entry into Police Lines have further been tightened.

Police sources said that people, including policemen carrying arms and wearing helmets, will not be allowed to enter the Police Lines. The entry of police officials wearing bullet-proof jackets would also remain banned in the Police Lines.

The sources added that people entering the mosque of Police Lines for prayer would be thoroughly body-searched, adding that no relaxation would be given to anyone in that regard.