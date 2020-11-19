Entry without face mask banned in premises of DC office

In view of spread of COVID-19, Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has imposed a ban on entry of officials as well as visitors in the premises of DC office without having face mask

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :In view of spread of COVID-19, Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has imposed a ban on entry of officials as well as visitors in the premises of DC office without having face mask.

According to circular issued here on Thursday,none of the officers/officials/visitor should be allowed to enter in the premises attached to the office of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad without wearing face mask.

All officers/ in charges of the offices have been directed to ensure the compliance of the above instructions, circular stated.