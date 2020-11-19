UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Entry Without Face Mask Banned In Premises Of DC Office

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 05:49 PM

Entry without face mask banned in premises of DC office

In view of spread of COVID-19, Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has imposed a ban on entry of officials as well as visitors in the premises of DC office without having face mask

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :In view of spread of COVID-19, Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has imposed a ban on entry of officials as well as visitors in the premises of DC office without having face mask.

According to circular issued here on Thursday,none of the officers/officials/visitor should be allowed to enter in the premises attached to the office of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad without wearing face mask.

All officers/ in charges of the offices have been directed to ensure the compliance of the above instructions, circular stated.

Related Topics

Hyderabad

Recent Stories

Abraham Accords will have positive impact on regio ..

6 minutes ago

Disappointed Sami Aslam decides to withdraw from Q ..

15 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,153 new COVID-19 cases, 932 recove ..

36 minutes ago

Current account surplus rose further to $382 milli ..

38 minutes ago

Judge in S.African graft probe slaps down Zuma bid ..

2 minutes ago

I had virus without knowing it, admits South Afric ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.