Entry/exit points of 2 motorways undergoing beautification in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :District administration has installed billboards depicting Multan heritage and started beautifying landscape at the entry and exit gates of Multan-Sukkur and Multan-Lahore motorways to welcome the incoming and say 'bid adieu' in pleasant ambiance.

The billboards carry pictures of the shrines of the city of saints and an extensive plantation drive has begun to beautify the landscape at all the entrance and exit points with greenery on the orders of deputy commissioner Amir Kareem Khan.

Additional deputy commissioner Headquarters Akhlaq Ahmad visited the sites on Monday and took briefing from officials on the progress made so far.

He ordered departments concerned including Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA)and metropolitan corporation to take all possible measures to beauty service lanes and the road.