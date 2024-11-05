ENU Awards Prof. Dr. Iqbal Choudhary With Honorary Professor Title
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 05, 2024 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Renowned scientist and researcher, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary has been awarded the prestigious title of Honorary Professor by the Rector of L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University (ENU) in Astana, Kazakhstan.
This recognition honours his significant contributions to research and training Kazakh students over the past three decades, said a news release.
During the award ceremony, Prof. Choudhary’s impact on the scientific community was highlighted, underscoring his ongoing dedication to fostering academic collaboration.
Prof. Choudhary is also a distinguished recipient of the Doctor of Science degree from Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, further cementing his strong academic ties with Kazakhstan.
During his recent visit to ENU, Prof. Choudhary engaged in productive discussions with the Dean of the Faculty of Natural Sciences, along with the heads of the Departments of Chemistry, General Biology, Genomics, Biotechnology, and Microbiology. These meetings focused on advancing research collaborations between the university and international institutions.
In addition, Prof. Choudhary delivered two highly impactful lectures on the discovery of new drugs, drawing on his extensive research in the areas of neglected diseases and neurodegenerative conditions.
His lectures were well received by both faculty members and students, further enhancing the exchange of knowledge between ENU and global scientific communities.
