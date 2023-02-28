UrduPoint.com

Enumerators To Start Census From March 1: DC Sialkot

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Enumerators to start census from March 1: DC Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan has said enumerators will go door to door and start census from March 1.

The assistant commissioners as district census officers would go to different blocks in a specific number and monitor activities for the national duty, he added.

He expressed these views while addressing the meeting regarding digital census.

The meeting was attended by DPO Syed Zeeshan Haider, ADC Revenue Muhammed Iqbal, Assistant Commissioners Ghulam Sarwar, Muhammed Faisal, CEO education Tariq Rathore, Secretary RTA Muzaffar and others.

Addressing the meeting participants, the deputy commissioner said after the inauguration ceremony on March 1, the enumerators will go to the designated blocks and the census would continue till one month.

Earlier, a representative of the statistics department and other officers presented a reportregarding the preparations.

