Enumerators Training Begins In AJK For Census

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2023 | 07:28 PM

Training of Enumerators (TOEs) regarding the 7th Population and Housing Census conducted by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, Ministry of Planning Development, and Special Initiatives was initiated on Saturday and will continue until January 21 in all 10 districts of AJK

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Training of Enumerators (TOEs) regarding the 7th Population and Housing Census conducted by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, Ministry of Planning Development, and Special Initiatives was initiated on Saturday and will continue until January 21 in all 10 districts of AJK.

Commissioner Muzaffarabad Masood ur Rehman inaugurated the training session at Govt Boys High School No 1, Muzaffarabad.

After the introductory session, the Commissioner said the census was very important for the proper distribution of resources, and without the cooperation of school teachers, big activities like census and elections cannot be conducted.

He advised the enumerators to understand basic concepts and definitions and pay full attention to the training so that the enumerators may prepare themselves for field operation of the upcoming census.

