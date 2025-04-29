Environment Agency Launches Crackdown On Smoke Emitting Units
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2025 | 09:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The Environment Protection Agency (EPA) has launched a crackdown on elements involved in creating environment pollution in the city.
Deputy Director Environment Usman Azhar said here Tuesday, legal action is being taken against smoke emitting industrial units, service stations and brick kilns.
He said that 57 service stations have been served notices for non-compliance of orders about installation of recycling plants while 13 stations were sealed over violations of law.
Likewise, the teams demolished three brick kilns over violation of zigzag technology.
The teams also inspected 35 industrial units to ensure implementation of environmental laws.
