Environment & Climate Change Gets Rs 5 Bln Under ADP

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2022 | 10:06 PM

The Punjab government has allocated a total of Rs 5 billion for on-going and new schemes in the environment and climate change under the annual development programme (ADP) for the fiscal year 2022-23

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The Punjab government has allocated a total of Rs 5 billion for on-going and new schemes in the environment and climate change under the annual development programme (ADP) for the fiscal year 2022-23.

According to the budgetary document issued here, an amount of Rs 2 billion has been earmarked for on-going schemes whereas Rs 1 billion has been allocated for the new schemes of the department. Meanwhile, funds of Rs 1.8 billion have been set aside for other development programme.

Under the announced new schemes, environment complexes would be constructed in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad and Gujranwala and a sum of Rs 110 million has been allocated for the purpose in the ADP.

Moreover, funds amounting to Rs 1.8 billion have been earmarked under other development programme, for capitalization of environment endowment fund.

