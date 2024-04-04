Open Menu

Environment Committee Allowed To Set Up 10 Businesses

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Environment committee allowed to set up 10 businesses

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The divisional environmental approval committee had allowed setting up an educational institute, two petrol pumps, four poultry farms, commercial building, warehouse and wood product manufacturing unit.

The committee meeting was held here on Thursday in the chair of Commissioner Silwat Saeed here, in which 10 cases for approval of business were put by the environment department.

Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas Randhawa informed about the details of the cases.

On completion of all legal requirements and conditions, the committee approved the establishment of business centers.

The commissioner directed the environment department to ensure strict implementation on SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) of the construction process of aforementioned businesses.

She said that the safety of the environment was a priority for which the divisional administration was taking measures on a war footing basis.

She said that the government was providing business opportunities to businessmen but violations would not be tolerated.

Related Topics

Petrol Business All Government

Recent Stories

IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL

IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL

14 minutes ago
 Federal govt notifies Eid holidays

Federal govt notifies Eid holidays

45 minutes ago
 Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM ..

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM Shehbaz for Umrah

55 minutes ago
 PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto ..

PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024

4 hours ago
UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistan ..

UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..

13 hours ago
 Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive' ..

Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell

13 hours ago
 S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft p ..

S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe

13 hours ago
 Togo delays April 20 elections after political ref ..

Togo delays April 20 elections after political reform

14 hours ago
 French, Russian defence ministers hold rare talks ..

French, Russian defence ministers hold rare talks after Moscow attack

14 hours ago
 HRW says Panama, Colombia failing to protect migra ..

HRW says Panama, Colombia failing to protect migrants in jungle

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan