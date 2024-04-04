Environment Committee Allowed To Set Up 10 Businesses
Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2024 | 01:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The divisional environmental approval committee had allowed setting up an educational institute, two petrol pumps, four poultry farms, commercial building, warehouse and wood product manufacturing unit.
The committee meeting was held here on Thursday in the chair of Commissioner Silwat Saeed here, in which 10 cases for approval of business were put by the environment department.
Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas Randhawa informed about the details of the cases.
On completion of all legal requirements and conditions, the committee approved the establishment of business centers.
The commissioner directed the environment department to ensure strict implementation on SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) of the construction process of aforementioned businesses.
She said that the safety of the environment was a priority for which the divisional administration was taking measures on a war footing basis.
She said that the government was providing business opportunities to businessmen but violations would not be tolerated.
