UrduPoint.com

Environment Committee Approves 8 Brick Kilns, 3 Commercial Buildings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 07:39 PM

Environment Committee approves 8 brick kilns, 3 commercial buildings

The meeting of Environmental Approval Committee was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal on Wednesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :The meeting of Environmental Approval Committee was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal on Wednesday.

The approval was given for 8 bricks kilns to be constructed with Zig Zag technology and 3 commercial buildings.

Members of Environmental Approval Committee, Additional Commissioner Mehr Khalid, Assistant Commissioner Liaqat Ali Gilani, Assistant Director Environmental Protection Department Ansar Abbas were present on the occasion.

The commissioner said that environment friendly technology should be promoted along with the tree plantation to clean the environment from pollution.

He said all the bricks kilns of Bahawalpur division have been converted to ZigZag technology so the environmental pollution could be reduced.

Related Topics

Technology Bahawalpur All From

Recent Stories

Italy announced as Guest of Honour at SIBF 2022

Italy announced as Guest of Honour at SIBF 2022

10 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates 24th Islamic Arts ..

Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates 24th Islamic Arts Festival

11 minutes ago
 14 dead, 1035 injured in 1003 road accidents in Pu ..

14 dead, 1035 injured in 1003 road accidents in Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Dense smog/fog likely to engulf plain areas of Pun ..

Dense smog/fog likely to engulf plain areas of Punjab:PMD

2 minutes ago
 Berlin court says Russia ordered contract killing ..

Berlin court says Russia ordered contract killing on German soil

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner for best civic facilities on Christma ..

Commissioner for best civic facilities on Christmas

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.