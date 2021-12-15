Environment Committee approves 8 brick kilns, 3 commercial buildings

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The meeting of Environmental Approval Committee was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal on Wednesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :The meeting of Environmental Approval Committee was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal on Wednesday.

The approval was given for 8 bricks kilns to be constructed with Zig Zag technology and 3 commercial buildings.

Members of Environmental Approval Committee, Additional Commissioner Mehr Khalid, Assistant Commissioner Liaqat Ali Gilani, Assistant Director Environmental Protection Department Ansar Abbas were present on the occasion.

The commissioner said that environment friendly technology should be promoted along with the tree plantation to clean the environment from pollution.

He said all the bricks kilns of Bahawalpur division have been converted to ZigZag technology so the environmental pollution could be reduced.