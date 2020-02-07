Environment committee issues NOCs for 61 petrol pumps, poultry sheds

Commissioner Shan-ul-Haq chaired a divisional environment protection committee meeting here on Friday and issued No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to 61 new petrol pumps and poultry sheds businesses in Multan division

Commissioner ordered environment protection department officials of Multan, Khanewal, Vehari and Lodhran districts to improve their performance for successful implementation of Prime Minister's Clean and Green Pakistan campaign.

He ordered officials to attach environment reports with all cases of new business projects and NOCs should be issued only after projects meet all the standards.

Assistant commissioner general Umair Khawaja and other officials attended the meeting.