UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Environment Committee Issues NOCs For 61 Petrol Pumps, Poultry Sheds

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 03:31 PM

Environment committee issues NOCs for 61 petrol pumps, poultry sheds

Commissioner Shan-ul-Haq chaired a divisional environment protection committee meeting here on Friday and issued No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to 61 new petrol pumps and poultry sheds businesses in Multan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Commissioner Shan-ul-Haq chaired a divisional environment protection committee meeting here on Friday and issued No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to 61 new petrol pumps and poultry sheds businesses in Multan division.

Commissioner ordered environment protection department officials of Multan, Khanewal, Vehari and Lodhran districts to improve their performance for successful implementation of Prime Minister's Clean and Green Pakistan campaign.

He ordered officials to attach environment reports with all cases of new business projects and NOCs should be issued only after projects meet all the standards.

Assistant commissioner general Umair Khawaja and other officials attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Petrol Prime Minister Business Khanewal Lodhran Vehari All

Recent Stories

HUAWEI Y6s is Up For Grabs as it goes on Sale Nati ..

14 minutes ago

NOC issued to 61 petrol pumps, poultry sheds

5 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha review anti polio cam ..

5 minutes ago

Veteran politician Malik Ata Muhammad of Attock pa ..

37 minutes ago

Apple fined in France over iPhone-slowing software ..

29 minutes ago

Commissioner for improving garbage disposal system ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.