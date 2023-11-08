Open Menu

Environment Dept Imposes Rs 7.5m Fine, 55 FIRs During Anti-smog Drive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Environment dept imposes Rs 7.5m fine, 55 FIRs during anti-smog drive

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) The environmental department has imposed a Rs 7.5 million fine and registered FIRs against 55 brick kiln owners over zig-zag technology violations during an ongoing anti-smog drive across the district.

Deputy Director Environment Muhammad Idrees while talking to APP here said that there were 479 brick kilns across the district and departmental teams were inspecting industrial units and brick kilns to avert smog.

He said that they have also released water into 30 brick kilns causing smog as the provincial government has declared a smog emergency in the province. Likewise, five chipboard units in an industrial state area were also stopped from operation in the wake of environmental pollution.

DD Environment further said that the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city was better due to timely preventive measures.

Mr Idrees said that over 100 brick kilns had been completely shifted to zig-zag technology as it was a unique human-friendly technology in which black smoke emission is controlled through the process.

The rest of the brick kilns were also adopting various methods to control carbon emissions by installing.

Environment officials stressed maximum plantation of trees to avert smog and added that they were planting trees on various roads in collaboration with industrialists to make the city green.

He said that work was also underway to install an AQI system at the divisional level to monitor air quality.

APP/sak-xl

Related Topics

Technology Water Fine From Government Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Launch of Azerbaijan Airlines in Pakistan boosts p ..

Launch of Azerbaijan Airlines in Pakistan boosts people-to-people contacts: Sola ..

12 hours ago
 SIFC hosts final day of Pakistan Investment Roadsh ..

SIFC hosts final day of Pakistan Investment Roadshow in UAE

12 hours ago
 'Greatest ever innings': Cummins hails epic Maxwel ..

'Greatest ever innings': Cummins hails epic Maxwell

12 hours ago
 Maxwell hits epic double century as Australia brea ..

Maxwell hits epic double century as Australia break Afghanistan hearts

12 hours ago
Strikes kill civilians in key Mali town, army blam ..

Strikes kill civilians in key Mali town, army blamed

12 hours ago
 MQM Pakistan, PML-N to continue work for Sindh: D ..

MQM Pakistan, PML-N to continue work for Sindh: Dr Sattar

12 hours ago
 Dacoit injured in firing encounter with police

Dacoit injured in firing encounter with police

12 hours ago
 Gazans raise white flags to flee Israeli onslaught ..

Gazans raise white flags to flee Israeli onslaught on foot

12 hours ago
 Attaining proficiency at shooting must remain at h ..

Attaining proficiency at shooting must remain at heart of basic military trainin ..

12 hours ago
 Glenn Maxwell's epic World Cup innings: Who said w ..

Glenn Maxwell's epic World Cup innings: Who said what

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan