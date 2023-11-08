Environment dept imposes Rs 7.5m fine, 55 FIRs during anti-smog drive

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) The environmental department has imposed a Rs 7.5 million fine and registered FIRs against 55 brick kiln owners over zig-zag technology violations during an ongoing anti-smog drive across the district.

Deputy Director Environment Muhammad Idrees while talking to APP here said that there were 479 brick kilns across the district and departmental teams were inspecting industrial units and brick kilns to avert smog.

He said that they have also released water into 30 brick kilns causing smog as the provincial government has declared a smog emergency in the province. Likewise, five chipboard units in an industrial state area were also stopped from operation in the wake of environmental pollution.

DD Environment further said that the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city was better due to timely preventive measures.

Mr Idrees said that over 100 brick kilns had been completely shifted to zig-zag technology as it was a unique human-friendly technology in which black smoke emission is controlled through the process.

The rest of the brick kilns were also adopting various methods to control carbon emissions by installing.

Environment officials stressed maximum plantation of trees to avert smog and added that they were planting trees on various roads in collaboration with industrialists to make the city green.

He said that work was also underway to install an AQI system at the divisional level to monitor air quality.

