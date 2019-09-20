Environment Dept launches campaign against air pollution The Sindh Environment Department on Friday launched an Air Pollution Campaign from the district South here, which will be expanded across Sindh including the metropolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :Environment Dept launches campaign against air pollution The Sindh Environment Department on Friday launched an Air Pollution Campaign from the district South here, which will be expanded across Sindh including the metropolis.

Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Environment, Law and Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab inaugurated the campaign at the checkpoint set up near the Metropol hotel here.

The officials concerned of the Sindh Environment Department and Karachi Traffic Police were also present on the occasion.

The Advisor was the first to check his vehicle and put a green sticker on his car.

The environmental checking team checked the smoke emitting from vehicles and charged fine with challan and affixed the red stickers on the vehicles.

Speaking on the occasion, the Advisor said that this is an awareness campaign against air pollution.

He also called for the support of the public and media for success of the campaign.

He said that the Environment Department is launching tree plantation while we have also imposed a ban on plastic bags, which he said will be implemented by October 1, 2019. he said that we are trying to improve our future environment and make it pleasant and beautiful.