UrduPoint.com

Environment Dept Seals 100 Kilns Over Smoke Emission

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 09:43 PM

Environment dept seals 100 kilns over smoke emission

As many as 100 brick kilns were sealed in the district during last one month over polluting environment by emitting excessive smoke direct into the air

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 100 brick kilns were sealed in the district during last one month over polluting environment by emitting excessive smoke direct into the air.

Deputy Director Environment Waseem Ahsan Cheema told media persons here on Saturday that brick kiln owners were asked repeatedly to install zigzag technology because it was environment friendly as compared to bull trench technology.

He said, "Kiln houses often use bull trench technology and emit excessive smoke direct into the air which causes environmental pollution as well as smog during winter". Therefore, the government strictly prohibited to run brick kilns without zigzag technology and directed the kiln owners to install zigzag technology if they wanted to operate their kilns.

He said, "There are about 600 brick kilns in the district and only some kiln owners implemented on government instructions and installed zigzag technology". Many kilns ignored these directions. Therefore, special teams of environment protection department were formed with clear-cut direction to take strict action against the kiln houses found operating without zigzag technology, he added.

He said that during last one month, the environment teams sealed premises of 100 kiln houses in Faisalabad and imposed a total fine of Rs.2.3 million. Their cases were also referred to Punjab Environmental Tribunal for further action.

Meanwhile, the environment protection teams also imposed fine of Rs.0.4 million on 696 vehicles during this period on charges of emitting excessive smoke, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Technology Punjab Fine Vehicles Media Government Million

Recent Stories

500 bags fertilizer seized

500 bags fertilizer seized

28 seconds ago
 10,000 fertilizers bags seized, godown sealed

10,000 fertilizers bags seized, godown sealed

29 seconds ago
 HR&MA minister condoles over death of senior actor ..

HR&MA minister condoles over death of senior actor

31 seconds ago
 Punjab University library organizes introductory t ..

Punjab University library organizes introductory talk

33 seconds ago
 Eritrea Slams US Sanctions Against Country's Milit ..

Eritrea Slams US Sanctions Against Country's Military - Information Ministry

4 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Mahmood Khan grieved over school bu ..

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan grieved over school bus accident

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.