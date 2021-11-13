Environment dept seals 100 kilns over smoke emission

As many as 100 brick kilns were sealed in the district during last one month over polluting environment by emitting excessive smoke direct into the air

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 100 brick kilns were sealed in the district during last one month over polluting environment by emitting excessive smoke direct into the air.

Deputy Director Environment Waseem Ahsan Cheema told media persons here on Saturday that brick kiln owners were asked repeatedly to install zigzag technology because it was environment friendly as compared to bull trench technology.

He said, "Kiln houses often use bull trench technology and emit excessive smoke direct into the air which causes environmental pollution as well as smog during winter". Therefore, the government strictly prohibited to run brick kilns without zigzag technology and directed the kiln owners to install zigzag technology if they wanted to operate their kilns.

He said, "There are about 600 brick kilns in the district and only some kiln owners implemented on government instructions and installed zigzag technology". Many kilns ignored these directions. Therefore, special teams of environment protection department were formed with clear-cut direction to take strict action against the kiln houses found operating without zigzag technology, he added.

He said that during last one month, the environment teams sealed premises of 100 kiln houses in Faisalabad and imposed a total fine of Rs.2.3 million. Their cases were also referred to Punjab Environmental Tribunal for further action.

Meanwhile, the environment protection teams also imposed fine of Rs.0.4 million on 696 vehicles during this period on charges of emitting excessive smoke, he added.