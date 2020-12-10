Environment dept seals 112 brick kilns, shifts 49 to zigzag technology

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Director Environment Ali Imran Malik said that 112 brick kilns have been sealed over violation of the government instructions regarding smog during a crackdown launched across the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Director Environment Ali Imran Malik said that 112 brick kilns have been sealed over violation of the government instructions regarding smog during a crackdown launched across the district.

He expressed these views while talking to APP here on Thursday.

He said that all the old technology brick kilns and polluting industry was closed as per the directions of Punjab government. However, only the zigzag technology brick kilns were allowed to work, he added.

He said that Air Quality Index (AQI) was 149 in the area which was normal, adding that there was no smog like situation due to adoption of all precautionary measures.

The Environmental Protection department was conducting meetings with brick kiln owners to convince them for shifting on new technology, he said and added that the teams were regularly monitoring the closed brick kilns.

Deputy Director Ali Imran said that 27 cases were referred to the tribunal while cases were also registered against 30 crusher owners.

He said that the agriculture department had imposed a fine of Rs 2 37,300 for burning straws and 31 FIRs were also got registered on various violations.