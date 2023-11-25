Environment Dept seals 25 brick kilns, imposes Rs 14.9m fine over zigzag violation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) The team of Environment Department has raided and sealed 25 brick kilns by imposing Rs 14.9 million fine over zig-zag technology violation during one month of ongoing anti-smog drive across the district.

Assistant Director Environment, Hameed Akhtar, while talking to APP here on Saturday said that there were 479 brick kilns across the district and departmental teams were doing inspection of industrial units and brick kilns to avert from smog. He said that the teams had inspected 448 brick kilns during one month from October 23 to November 23 across the district and got registered FIRs against 74 brick kiln owners.

He said that they have also injected water into 40 brick kilns with the help of Rescue 1122 causing smog as provincial government has declared smog emergency in province.

Hameed Akhtar said that over 100 brick kilns had been completely shifted on zig-zag technology as it was a unique human friendly technology in which black smoke emission was controlled through process.

The rest of the brick kilns were also adopting various methods to control the carbon emission.

He said that the raids against smoke emitting commercial vehicles and burning of crop residues were also underway to avert smog.

The environment official stressed maximum plantation of trees to avert from smog and added that they were planting trees at various roads in collaboration with industrialists to make the city green.

