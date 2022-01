Environment dept seals seven factories, 42 kilns

Environment Department has sealed seven factories and 42 kilns for emitting smoke, during raids from September to December in district Khanewal

According to official sources, notices were served on 15 industrial units.

The Environment Department fined Rs 1.15 million to owner of 23 kilns as they did not convert their kilns on zigzag technology. The Environment Department teams also got case registered against owner of one kiln in district Khanewal.