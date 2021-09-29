UrduPoint.com

Environment Dept Starts Anti-smog Activities In District

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 03:40 PM

Environment dept starts anti-smog activities in district

The environment protection department has started anti-smog activities to prevent smog in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :The environment protection department has started anti-smog activities to prevent smog in the district.

According to official sources here on Wednesday, legal action has been started against factories, brick kilns and those involved in burning garbage and residuals of crops to save the district from smog.

They said that warning notices were being served to brick kilns and factories involved in exhausting poisonous smoke otherwise ready to face legal action.

The department has started paperwork for preparing lists of those brick kilns which failed to convert their kiln on zigzag technology despite several notices,sources added.

