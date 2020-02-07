UrduPoint.com
Environment Dept To Sign MoU With Pak Arab Fertilizer To Plant 1000 Trees

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 12:07 AM

Environment department would sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pak Arab fertilizer factory soon to plant 1000 trees in the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ):Environment department would sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pak Arab fertilizer factory soon to plant 1000 trees in the city.

Assistant Director Environment Hameed Akhtar talking to APP here on Thursday said that big trees will be planted in various places in the city as step towards Green and clean Punjab drive.

He said that fertilizer factory would provide trees, that would be planted with the collaboration of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA).

He said that PHA would look after the trees and added that nurturing of trees was important after plantation.

He said that they had conducted meeting with fertilizer factory administration for trees and added that MoU would likely be inked soon.

He said that they had planted over 300 big trees at Qaswar Gardezi and other roads in collaboration with PHA.

Hameed said that maximum steps were being taken to make pollution free environment.

He said that they were taking action against smoke emitting vehicles on daily basis and heavy fines were being imposed.

