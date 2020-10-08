Environment deptt ensuring implementation of ban on polythene bags

The district environment department has served 1,165 notices on shopkeepers, traders and factories to implement the ban on polythene bags

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :The district environment department has served 1,165 notices on shopkeepers, traders and factories to implement the ban on polythene bags.

Assistant Director Environment Arif Mahmood said here Thursday that the Lahore High Court in its orders had imposed the ban on using polythene bags for daily use items.

By following the orders, he said that the environment department had served 1,165 notices on polythene bags manufacturing factories, suppliers, shopkeepers and stores.

They had been warned to stop use of such bags immediately, otherwise, legal actionwould be initiated against them, he added.